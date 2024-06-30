Miller (6-7) took the loss against the Twins on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out six.

Miller was tagged for runs in the second and fourth innings on three doubles and a single, though the right-hander pitched well outside of those frames while generating 14 whiffs on the night. He also didn't surrender a home run for the third time in his last four starts and has now fanned six batters in three of his six starts this month. Despite the solid outing, Miller was charged with his seventh loss Saturday and has now lost two straight after previously winning three decisions in a row (over five starts).