Miller was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right middle finger blister, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Miller had to depart his start last Friday against the Rays with the blister and had been looking iffy for his next scheduled outing. Given that, it makes sense to go ahead and put him on the IL with the All-Star break approaching. Miller will be eligible to return July 16 against the Tigers during the Mariners' first series of the second half.