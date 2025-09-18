Miller didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Royals, allowing three runs on eight hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out four.

Miller added to his so-so results since coming off the injured list in mid-August, as he's now given up multiple runs in each of his last six starts. The right-hander has fanned more than four on just one occasion during that stretch, which occurred in his last outing with 11 punchouts, and he's worked at least six frames just once. It's been a rough year overall between ineffectiveness and an elbow injury for Miller, who has a 5.58 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 68:31 K:BB in 80.2 innings, but he'll have a prime opportunity to improve his numbers with a soft home matchup against the last-place Rockies on tap for next week.