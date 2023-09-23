Miller (8-6) allowed six runs on six hits and a walk over 4.1 innings Friday, striking out two and taking a loss against Texas.

Most of the damage against Miller came in the first two innings when he allowed a solo shot to Corey Seager and a three-run homer to Evan Carter. Miller had given up just one home run over his previous eight starts. During that stretch, he posted a strong 2.98 ERA and 38:7 K:BB over 42.1 frames. Miller's season ERA climbed to 4.17 through 127.1 innings. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Astros next week.