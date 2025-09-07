Miller didn't factor into the decision against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings.

Miller kept things in check early, retiring nine of the first 10 batters he faced, before surrendering a solo homer to Matt Olson to lead off the fourth inning, extending his streak to eight straight starts with a long ball allowed. The right-hander was lifted in the sixth after issuing a walk to Ronald Acuna that loaded the bases, with a run eventually crossing against the bullpen to close the book on his outing. Miller finished just two outs shy of recording back-to-back quality starts for the first time this season. The 27-year-old will carry a 5.53 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 53:29 K:BB across 70 innings into his next scheduled start against the Angels.