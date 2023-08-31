Miller came away with a no-decision Wednesday in the Mariners' 5-4 victory over the A's, giving up three runs on seven hits over six innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

A Lawrence Butler two-run homer in the second inning helped put Seattle in an early hole, but Miller shut down the Oakland offense the rest of the way and exited the game after 94 pitches (63 strikes) with the score tied 3-3. The rookie right-hander has two quality starts in his last three outings, but his last one before that came June 18 as he's had trouble completing six innings consistently. Despite the bumps in the road, Miller will take a respectable 3.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 100:21 K:BB through 107.2 innings into his next start, which is likely to come next week in Cincinnati.