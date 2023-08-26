Miller allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six over four innings, taking a no-decision Friday versus the Royals.

Miller was fairly sharp, throwing 62 of 83 pitches for strikes, but the Royals were able to make some solid contact against him. This was the shortest of his eight starts since the All-Star break, and just the third time in that span he's given up three or more runs. The rookie right-hander is now at a 3.90 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 95:21 K:BB through 101.2 innings over 19 starts. He's projected to make his next appearance at home in another favorable matchup against the Athletics.