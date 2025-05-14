The Mariners placed Miller on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to right elbow inflammation.

Miller wasn't known to be nursing an injury, but the elbow issue may explain in part why he labored during his latest start against the Blue Jays on Sunday, when he served up a season-high seven runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings. According to Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com, general manager Justin Hollander said that Miller received a cortisone shot Tuesday to treat the injury, and the Mariners are optimistic that he'll be ready to return from the IL when first eligible May 27. Seattle called up lefty Jhonathan Diaz from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move, and he could take Miller's spot in the rotation this weekend in San Diego if he's not needed in relief in Wednesday's game against the Yankees.