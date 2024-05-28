Miller (4-5) earned the win over Houston on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

Miller came into the contest having lost three consecutive outings, during which he posted a 5.71 ERA. The right-hander bounced back with his sixth quality start of the season and his sixth outing with at least six strikeouts. Miller has posted a 3.48 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 62:18 K:BB through 64.2 innings on the campaign.