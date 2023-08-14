Miller allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out two over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Orioles on Sunday.

Miller held his own against a tough team, but came away without a win for the third start in a row. Since the All-Star break, he's yet to complete six innings in any of his six starts, allowing 16 runs (15 earned) over 32.1 innings in that span. The rookie right-hander is at a 4.04 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 87:19 K:BB through 91.1 innings over 17 starts this season. Miller is projected to face the Astros on the road in his next outing.