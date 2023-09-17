Miller allowed four hits and a walk while striking out four over 5.1 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Saturday.

This was Miller's sixth scoreless outing of the year and his second since the start of August. He was solid, throwing 54 of 86 pitches for strikes, but he's now gone five starts without a win. The rookie right-hander is at a 3.88 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 113:24 K:BB through 123 innings over 23 starts this season. Miller is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Rangers in what will be a key matchup in the AL wild-card race.