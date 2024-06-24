Miller dropped to 6-6 on the season in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Marlins, allowing six earned runs on six hits and one walk over four innings while striking out three.

Miami jumped on Miller early with a four-run first inning. He gave up another run in the second before Jesus Sanchez scored the Marlins' final run with a solo shot in the third. Miller has allowed 15 earned runs over five starts this month, resulting in a 4.88 ERA in that span. Two of those outings have accounted for 13 of the runs. Miller has produced a 4.89 ERA since the start of May, driving his season mark up to 3.90. He's currently in line for a home matchup with the Twins next weekend.