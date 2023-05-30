Miller (3-2) took the loss Monday, allowing eight runs on 11 hits over 4.2 innings in a 10-4 loss to the Yankees. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Miller had the worst start of his young career on Monday. The rookie had allowed just four runs over his first five starts combined before this meltdown against New York, and this was the first time he didn't finish the fifth inning. The right-hander's next chance to redeem himself is tentatively scheduled to be against Texas on the road next week.