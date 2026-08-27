Miller was available to pitch out of the bullpen but did not appear in Wednesday's loss to the Phillies, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Wednesday's starter, Bryan Woo, was making the start after missing his previous turn with shoulder soreness, so the Mariners wanted to have Miller available as protection on his bullpen day, if needed. However, according to Jude, while no one has approached Miller about a permanent move to the bullpen, it's something that's being considered. Seattle is currently operating with a six-man rotation following the promotion of Kade Anderson, but shifting Miller to relief and reverting to a five-man setup is possible. After posting a 2.18 ERA and 65:9 K:BB over 57.2 innings in the first half, Miller has logged a 7.18 ERA and 27:16 K:BB across 36.1 second-half frames. His next turn comes up Sunday in Toronto, but Seattle has yet to announce its probable pitchers for this weekend.