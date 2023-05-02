Miller will become a member of the Seattle rotation and make multiple starts for the Mariners after he's promoted Tuesday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Miller will make his MLB debut against the A's on Tuesday, and it won't be a one-time appearance for the right-hander. The 24-year-old right-hander is considered the best pitching prospect in the Mariners' system, and he's coming off a start for Double-A Arkansas where he allowed just one hit and one run while striking out five over five innings. Because of his inexperience Miller does offer some volatility, but there's plenty of reward that comes with his risk.