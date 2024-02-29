Raleigh went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in the Mariners' Cactus League loss to the Royals on Wednesday.

Raleigh connected off Chris Stratton with Nick Solak and Alberto Rodriguez aboard in the third inning to extend the Mariners' lead to 4-0 at the time. The slugging backstop has belted 57 homers over the last two seasons, and he'll once again be counted on as a primary power source in Seattle's lineup while logging the majority of the time behind the dish despite the offseason acquisition of Mitch Garver, who's expected to serve as the designated hitter almost exclusively.