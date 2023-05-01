Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run home runs, a walk and an additional run in an extra-inning win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

On a prolific afternoon for the Mariners offense, Raleigh was the biggest beneficiary. The hard-hitting backstop's pair of round trippers both came at critical times as well, with his eighth-inning shot to right center plating Jarred Kelenic to bring Seattle within a run and his 408-foot blast to right in the 10th snapping an 8-8 tie and eventually proving to be the game-winning hit. Raleigh pushed his OPS over the .800 threshold (.801) with Sunday's power breakout, and he now has eight RBI in the last nine contests.