Raleigh is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.

After a string of four consecutive starts behind the dish, Raleigh will remain on the bench for a second straight day while Tom Murphy receives another turn behind the dish. Though Murphy's .654 OPS is more than 200 points below his 2020 mark, he's still threatening Raleigh's status as the Mariners' No. 1 backstop. Since his July 11 call-up from Triple-A Tacoma, Raleigh has slashed .152/.200/.261 while striking out in 32 percent of his plate appearances.