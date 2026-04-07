Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 2-1 loss against the Rangers.

Raleigh launched his first homer of the season, taking the 12th pitch of his first-inning at-bat against Jacob deGrom and sending it into the right-field bleachers. Coming off a historic 2025 campaign that included 60 homers, 125 RBI and a .948 OPS, it's been a slow start to 2026 for the catcher. Through 11 games, the 29-year-old is slashing .146/.255/.268 with a homer, two doubles and five RBI, though it's worth noting he would have another long ball if not for Jo Adell's recent string of home run robberies Saturday.