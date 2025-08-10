Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-4 victory over Tampa Bay.

Raleigh extended Seattle's lead with a three-run homer off Joe Boyle in the third inning. The catcher has now gone deep in back-to-back games after enduring a slow stretch following the All-Star break, batting .198/.253/.351 with four extra-base hits -- all homers -- and nine RBI over his first 19 games after the Midsummer Classic before this pair of contests.