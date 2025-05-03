Raleigh went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Friday's 13-1 win over the Rangers.

Raleigh tagged Jack Leiter for both homers, a solo shot to open the scoring in the fourth inning and a grand slam in the fifth that blew the game wide open for the Mariners. With the two-homer effort, Raleigh is now atop the major-league leaderboard with 12 homers. The catcher has been superb early in 2025, batting .242 with a .942 OPS, 23 RBI, 21 runs scored, four stolen bases and six doubles over 31 contests. He's batting .333 (7-for-21) with three extra-base hits and five RBI during his current six-game hitting streak.