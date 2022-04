Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk during Thursday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.

Raleigh extended Seattle's lead to 3-1 with a solo blast in the top of the seventh inning off White Sox reliever Bennett Sousa. Raleigh appears to be a timeshare with Luis Torrens and Tom Murphy, but Raleigh in the first catcher of the group to reach three starts. Through the first week of the season, Raleigh is 2-for-10 with three walks and three strikeouts.