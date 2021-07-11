Raleigh was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday. He is catching and batting sixth in the series finale against the Angels.
Raleigh has been stellar with Tacoma this season, hitting .324 with nine homers and 36 RBI in 176 at-bats. One of the organization's higher-ranked prospects, the 24-year-old will be making his MLB debut Sunday.
