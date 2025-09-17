Raleigh went 3-for-5 with a double, two homers, three RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's victory over the Royals.

Raleigh spearheaded Tuesday's offensive surge, launching his 55th and 56th homers of the season. The first, a solo shot in the third inning, moved him past Mickey Mantle for the most home runs in a single season by a switch hitter, while the second, a two-run blast in the fourth, tied Ken Griffey Jr. for the Mariners' single-season record. The catcher is heating up at the right time, carrying a 1.124 OPS with three doubles, six homers and 11 RBI across 14 September games as Seattle pushes for the playoffs.