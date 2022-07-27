site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Raleigh isn't starting Wednesday against the Rangers.
Raleigh is getting a day off after he went 4-for-8 with a homer, a double, three RBI, two runs and three strikeouts over the last two games. Luis Torrens will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
