site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-cal-raleigh-out-of-lineup-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Out of lineup Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Raleigh is out of the lineup Saturday against the Rangers.
Tom Murphy will catch and bat seventh versus the Rangers and left-hander Andrew Heaney as Raleigh grabs a bit of rest on the Mariners' bench.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read