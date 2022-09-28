Raleigh is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus Texas.
Raleigh returned to the lineup Tuesday and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout after he exited Sunday's contest with the lingering thumb injury. The 25-year-old will return to the bench Wednesday while Curt Casali receives a start behind the plate.
