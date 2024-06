Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a loss to the Twins on Saturday.

Raleigh is much more renowned for his power than his speed, but he's now up to a career-high four stolen bases with Saturday's swipe. The slugging backstop has reached safely in seven straight games, a stretch during which he owns a .429 on-base percentage thanks in large part to a 25.0 percent walk rate.