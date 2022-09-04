site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-cal-raleigh-takes-seat-sunday-850694 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Takes seat Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Raleigh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
Raleigh will be receiving some routine maintenance in the series finale after he caught in five of the Mariners' past six contests. Curt Casali steps in behind the plate Sunday in Raleigh's stead.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read