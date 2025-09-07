Raleigh went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 10-2 win over Atlanta.

Raleigh added to his historic campaign, belting his 52nd homer of the season. The All-Star backstop has opened the month of September with a five-game hitting streak, smashing two long balls during that span. Raleigh has easily been fantasy's top catcher in all settings in 2025, slashing a robust .242/.351/.578 with 19 doubles, 110 RBI, 92 runs scored and 14 stolen bases across 613 plate appearances.