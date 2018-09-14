Mariners' Cameron Maybin: Currently dealing with illness
Maybin, who last played Tuesday, is currently dealing with an illness, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The veteran outfielder may not have been in the lineup over the last two days anyhow, as he's seen sporadic playing time of late. However, the illness is worth noting, especially since it's brought on the same flu-like symptoms that have also claimed starts from Jean Segura over the last three games. Maybin has hit well during his sparse September action, going 4-for-8 with a double, a triple and an RBI over four contests.
