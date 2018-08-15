Maybin is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Athletics, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The recent return of Robinson Cano from his suspension will cost many Mariners at-bats, as the team shifts their lineup around to accommodate him at a variety of spots on the diamond. Maybin will be the one to lose out Wednesday, as Cano starts at his natural position of second base, pushing Dee Gordon out to center field.