Mariners' Cameron Maybin: Gets breather in series finale
Maybin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Maybin will head to the bench for the first time as a member of the Mariners after he started in each of the club's four games since being acquired Tuesday. The 31-year-old, who has reached base at a .339 clip this season while collecting eight stolen bases, projects to serve as the Mariners' full-time center fielder throughout the second half.
