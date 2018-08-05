Maybin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Maybin will head to the bench for the first time as a member of the Mariners after he started in each of the club's four games since being acquired Tuesday. The 31-year-old, who has reached base at a .339 clip this season while collecting eight stolen bases, projects to serve as the Mariners' full-time center fielder throughout the second half.

