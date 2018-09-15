Maybin (illness) is batting seventh and starting in left field against the Angels on Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Maybin hasn't seen game action since Tuesday as he dealt with the illness, but he may not have previously been in the lineup regardless as he plays a reserve outfield role. The 31-year-old is 4-for-8 with a double and a triple in his four September appearances.

