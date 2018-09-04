Maybin went 2-for-3 with a triple and a run in a win over the Orioles on Monday.

The veteran outfielder had gone 1-for-21 over the last six games in which he'd officially registered at least one at-bat, so Monday's output was a particularly welcome sight. Maybin has found consistent playing time hard to come by since Ben Gamel was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, further depressing what was already modest fantasy value.