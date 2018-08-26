Maybin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Maybin is on the bench for the fifth time in six games and seems to have ceded his starting spot in the outfield to the recently recalled Ben Gamel. The demotion to a reserve role doesn't come as a major surprise after Maybin managed a .210/.258/.258 slash line in 18 games since coming over in a deadline deal with the Marlins.