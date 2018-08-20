Mariners' Cameron Maybin: On bench for series opener
Maybin is not in the lineup against Houston on Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Maybin will retreat to the bench after starting 11 of the past 13 games, during which he's gone 10-for-46 (.217 average) with one home run and three RBI. Ben Gamel will draw a start in the outfield in his absence.
