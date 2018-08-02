Maybin went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.

The veteran outfielder made a good first impression in a Seattle uniform, serving as a constant presence on the bases in the loss. Although it was originally thought that Maybin and Guillermo Heredia would split time in center field, manager Scott Servais confirmed prior to Wednesday's game that the former will hold down an everyday role while Heredia platoons with Denard Span in left field.