Mariners' Cameron Maybin: Productive since arrival
Mayben went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday. He's now 6-for-21 (.286) with an RBI, three walks and two runs since arriving via trade from the Marlins on July 31.
Maybin has started six of the Mariners' seven August games, serving as the everyday center fielder and providing some solid defense in addition to his offensive contributions. The veteran doesn't offer much in the way of power numbers, but his consistent role and contributions across the rest of the box score keep him fantasy relevant as Seattle pushes for a playoff spot.
