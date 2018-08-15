Mariners' Cameron Maybin: Solo shot in loss
Maybin went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics.
Maybin went deep to lead off the fifth inning for his first extra-base hit in 12 games since joining Seattle. The 31-year-old has been starting on a near everyday basis with his new club, and while he's helping out defensively, a .253/.333/.340 slash line on the season isn't of as much use for fantasy purposes.
