Mariners' Cameron Maybin: Sticks on bench
Maybin is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Astros, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Maybin will stick on the bench for a second straight game as the lefty-hitting Ben Gamel picks up another start in the outfield in his stead.
