Maybin was dealt to the Mariners on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Maybin will provide extra outfield depth in center field after slashing .251/.338/.343 across 99 games with the Marlins this year. Look for Maybin to split time with Guillermo Heredia upon his arrival, though he will be a slight offensive upgrade over Heredia so there's an opportunity for Maybin to earn regular time. In exchange, the Marlins received a prospect (unknown at this time) and international bonus pool money. This deal is also an indication that the Mariners want Dee Gordon to remain at second base for the rest of the season.