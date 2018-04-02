Perkins was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

Perkins failed to make the Mariners' Opening Day roster this spring and has now been removed from the 40-man roster entirely. The 27-year-old reached the majors for the first time last year with the Phillies, struggling to a .182/.237/.273 line in 97 plate appearances. He fared far better in 295 plate appearances for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, posting a .288/.374/.447 line. He could eventually receive another opportunity to prove that those numbers can translate to the big-league level, but as he's currently not on the 40-man roster he's unlikely to be one of the first names called upon when reinforcements are needed.