Edwards notched his first save of the season Wednesday against the Angels. He tossed a scoreless inning, striking out two.

Edwards has looked impressive to start the season, tossing four straight scoreless appearances while fanning six in 3.2 innings across that stretch. It remains to be seen if he will handle the closer role on a permanent basis moving forward, but he should remain one of Seattle's main relievers for the foreseeable future.

More News