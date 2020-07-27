Edwards, who fired a scoreless sixth inning during which he allowed a hit and recorded two strikeouts during a win over the Astros on Sunday, has been impressing manager Scott Servais with his stuff since summer camp began, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "C.J.'s stuff has really started to come back," Servais said. "The last couple outings you've seen the velocity come and he's got good late movement to his fastball. We're going to need him. He's one of the guys with some experience in our bullpen. It's nice to see the ball coming out his hand good again."

The 28-year-old arrived in Seattle looking to put an utterly forgettable 2019 behind him, a season he finished with an 8.47 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 22 appearances with the Cubs and Padres. Sunday's ultra-efficient outing -- one in which he threw eight of 11 pitches for strikes while mowing down Martin Maldonado and Jose Altuve on swinging strikeouts -- was preceded by an Opening Night appearance in which the one hit and run he allowed came on a Carlos Correa flyball that Jose Marolejos lost sight of in left field. Edwards use for an inning apiece in two of the first three games of the season would seem to bode well for his overall volume expectations, considering he proved capable of handling a heavy workload during multiple seasons with the Cubs earlier in his career.