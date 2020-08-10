Edwards (forearm) is only expected to miss a couple of weeks, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

After Edwards was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, manager Scott Servais said that he has a strain in his flexor mass in his elbow that isn't considered serious. The right-hander is only expected to miss a couple of weeks, but that absence will be more significant during the 60-game season in 2020. However, the team expects him to return before the end of the season.

