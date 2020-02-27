Mariners' Carl Edwards Jr.: Confident after adjusting delivery
Edwards has worked on his mechanics this offseason in an effort to rediscover his electric fastball, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Edwards recalls messing with his mechanics early last season by adding a pause in his pitching motion to try to improve his command. This adjustment proved to be unsuccessful as the 28-year-old finished 2019 with a 8.47 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 19:13 K:BB across only 17 major-league innings with the Cubs and Padres. After signing with Mariners in late November the right-hander told reporters, "I just have to go back to simplifying things and making everything better". Seattle's manager Scott Servais expects to pitch his newly-acquired reliever in some higher-leverage spots and has already complimented the combination of velocity and movement on his pitches. Edwards will look to improve a Mariners' bullpen that finished 22nd in the league with a 4.76 ERA last season.
