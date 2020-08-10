Edwards was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain Monday.

Edwards has been dominant for the Mariners this season and picked up his first save of 2020 during his most recent appearance, but he'll now be sidelined for several games. The move is retroactive to Friday, so the right-hander would be eligible to return in the middle of next week, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to do so. Bryan Shaw was recalled from alternate camp in a corresponding move, and Taylor Williams could have more ninth-inning opportunities in Edwards' absence.