Seattle transferred Edwards (forearm) on the 45-day injured list Thursday.
While Edwards is expected to avoid Tommy John surgery after he was diagnosed earlier this month with a flexor mass strain in his elbow, his move to the 45-day IL indicates that his recovery timeline will extend through the end of the season. Edwards will be entering his third year of arbitration this winter, so the Mariners will likely monitor his recovery carefully before determining if he's worth keeping around on the 40-man roster into the 2021 campaign.
More News
-
Mariners' Carl Edwards: Injury not considered serious•
-
Mariners' Carl Edwards: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
Mariners' Carl Edwards: Earns save against Angels•
-
Mariners' Carl Edwards: Impressing early•
-
Mariners' Carl Edwards Jr.: Likely keeper despite rough spring•
-
Mariners' Carl Edwards Jr.: Confident after adjusting delivery•