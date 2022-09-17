Santana went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Angels.

Santana's pair of blasts got the Mariners within a run each time, but they failed to pull even. He's homered five times in his last six games, accounting for all but one of his hits in that span. The 36-year-old is up to 17 long balls, 52 RBI and 44 runs scored through 113 contests, but he's slashing just .199/.320/.379 between the Mariners and the Royals this year.